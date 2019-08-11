Guest Book View Sign Service Information Neptune Society - Albuquerque 4770 Montgomery Blvd. N.E Suite C119 Albuquerque , NM 87109 (505)-884-4057 Committal 1:30 PM Santa Fe National Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Rick M. Billings







After a courageous battle with brain cancer, Rick M. Billings died on August 2, 2019 in Albuquerque, New Mexico at the age of 66. Born October 9, 1952 in Cushing, Oklahoma, he was the son of Gale and Gwen Billings.



Rick was a man of many talents, interests and occupations. A proud veteran of the US Navy, Rick served his country from 1971-1975. He would later earn degrees from the University of Arizona and New Mexico State University. He was passionate about nature and the environment, leading him to a long and successful career as a scientist. In his career, he would build many lasting relationships and would serve as a mentor and friend to many. Outside of work, Rick practiced martial arts, obtaining a black belt in Tae Kwon Do. He was an avid reader, a student of history and a member of the Albuquerque Toastmasters Club. He enjoyed sports, particularly, his beloved football team, the Oklahoma Sooners.



Rick had a gentle spirit and loving nature. He was devoted to always improving himself. He cared deeply for his friends, his family, and his community. He based his life on honor and enjoyment, evident in his life motto of, "I want to do the right thing and do the right thing often, and have some fun and along the way."



Rick is survived by his wife, Catherine Billings; his children, Jacob



Billings and his wife Taylor, Brian Billings, Arlene Post, and Matthew



Smokov; his mother, broth-



ers, nieces, nephews,



grandchildren, many



friends and his beloved dogs. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, his father, his uncle Gordy and his brother-in-law and best friend Eugene Rodriguez.



A Committal Service will be held Monday, August 19, at 1:30 pm, at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center, either online or mailed to "UNM Cancer Center Development Office, MSC07 4025, 1 University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM 87131-0001." Alternatively, contributions can made to Animal Humane New Mexico. Cremation has been entrusted to the Neptune Society. Please sign the online



