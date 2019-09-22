Rick Owen White
Rick Owen White 61, joined our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, September 16, 2019. He was a warrior for Christ and a loving devoted husband, father, son, brother, uncle, father-in-law, friend, and Gampaw. He will be sorely missed. The funeral will be held on Friday September 27, 2019, 10AM, at Hope Church. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Christ the King Anglican Church. For more information visit
www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 22, 2019