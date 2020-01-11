Rickey "Rick" Lee Frendle
Rickey "Rick" Lee Frendle, 73, passed away Jan 2, 2020, in Goodyear, AZ, after a long and courageous battle with Multiple Myeloma.
Rick was born in Wichita, KS, on August 31, 1946. The latter 16 years of his life Rick became known as the 'miracle man' because of the determination and success with which he and Julie together battled Multiple Myeloma. Throughout his fight with cancer, he continued to put smiles on the faces around him and always amazed everyone with his continued positivity.
Rick is survived by his wife Julie Wesley Frendle; Whitney Frendle; Cody Frendle (Monica Unger) and grandchildren Attison and Claira; brother Steve Frendle; and best friend of 50 years, Phil Parker.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made:
https://give.crowdcare.org/fightforrick.
Abq memorial info will be posted on above site.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020