Rita Agnes Thompson
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita Agnes Thompson.
It is with great
sorrow that the
family of Rita
Agnes Thompson of Rio Rancho,
N.M., grieve her
passing on March 16, 2019 at the
age of 77. Rita
was born in
Ronceverte, West Virginia on June 18, 1941 to
William and
Virginia Davis. She was
known to all as one of the kindest, gentlest, most positive people you could ever meet. Rita's stunning blue eyes sparkled when she smiled or looked at you and she always had words of
encouragement. One of
her favorite quotes was, "Those who deserve love the least, need it the most." She lived by and exemplified that saying with daily immeasurable generosity.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years,
Claudie P. Thompson, Jr.; her
siblings: Gary
Davis, Johnny
Davis, Daniel
Davis, Cheryl
Davis; her
children: Robin
Stover, Gary
Stover, Cindy
Romero, Melissa
Adkins, and
Tammy Rayford; her step-children: Claudie A. Thompson,
Lahoma A. Thompson,
Tonya A. Thompson and
many grandchildren. She
is now reunited with her siblings, Mary Otero and James Davis and her son, James "Jimmy" Stover
who preceded her in death.
A celebration of her life will be held on Friday,
March 22nd at 1 p.m. at Daniels Mortuary, 2400
Southern Blvd. SE, Rio
Rancho, N.M. followed by
a brief graveside service
and reception.
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Southern Chapel
2400 Southern Blvd.
Rio Rancho, NM 87124
(505) 891-9192
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 20, 2019