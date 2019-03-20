Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita Agnes Thompson. View Sign

Rita Agnes ThompsonIt is with greatsorrow that thefamily of RitaAgnes Thompson of Rio Rancho,N.M., grieve herpassing on March 16, 2019 at theage of 77. Ritawas born inRonceverte, West Virginia on June 18, 1941 toWilliam andVirginia Davis. She wasknown to all as one of the kindest, gentlest, most positive people you could ever meet. Rita's stunning blue eyes sparkled when she smiled or looked at you and she always had words ofencouragement. One ofher favorite quotes was, "Those who deserve love the least, need it the most." She lived by and exemplified that saying with daily immeasurable generosity.She is survived by her husband of 35 years,Claudie P. Thompson, Jr.; hersiblings: GaryDavis, JohnnyDavis, DanielDavis, CherylDavis; herchildren: RobinStover, GaryStover, CindyRomero, MelissaAdkins, andTammy Rayford; her step-children: Claudie A. Thompson,Lahoma A. Thompson,Tonya A. Thompson andmany grandchildren. Sheis now reunited with her siblings, Mary Otero and James Davis and her son, James "Jimmy" Stoverwho preceded her in death.A celebration of her life will be held on Friday,March 22nd at 1 p.m. at Daniels Mortuary, 2400Southern Blvd. SE, RioRancho, N.M. followed bya brief graveside serviceand reception. Funeral Home Daniels Family Funeral Services, Southern Chapel

2400 Southern Blvd.

Rio Rancho , NM 87124

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 20, 2019

