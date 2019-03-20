Rita Agnes Thompson

Rita Agnes Thompson



It is with great

sorrow that the

family of Rita

Agnes Thompson of Rio Rancho,

N.M., grieve her

passing on March 16, 2019 at the

age of 77. Rita

was born in

Ronceverte, West Virginia on June 18, 1941 to

William and

Virginia Davis. She was

known to all as one of the kindest, gentlest, most positive people you could ever meet. Rita's stunning blue eyes sparkled when she smiled or looked at you and she always had words of

encouragement. One of

her favorite quotes was, "Those who deserve love the least, need it the most." She lived by and exemplified that saying with daily immeasurable generosity.

She is survived by her husband of 35 years,

Claudie P. Thompson, Jr.; her

siblings: Gary

Davis, Johnny

Davis, Daniel

Davis, Cheryl

Davis; her

children: Robin

Stover, Gary

Stover, Cindy

Romero, Melissa

Adkins, and

Tammy Rayford; her step-children: Claudie A. Thompson,

Lahoma A. Thompson,

Tonya A. Thompson and

many grandchildren. She

is now reunited with her siblings, Mary Otero and James Davis and her son, James "Jimmy" Stover

who preceded her in death.

A celebration of her life will be held on Friday,

March 22nd at 1 p.m. at Daniels Mortuary, 2400

Southern Blvd. SE, Rio

Rancho, N.M. followed by

a brief graveside service

and reception.
Funeral Home
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Southern Chapel
2400 Southern Blvd.
Rio Rancho, NM 87124
(505) 891-9192
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 20, 2019
