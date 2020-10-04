Rita I. Baca







Rita I. Baca, Loving Wife, Mom, Grandma, Great-grandma, and Sister. Rita was a devoted Catholic and lifelong resident of Carnuel and Albuquerque, New Mexico. Rita left this earth to be with God on Tuesday, September 29th, 2020 at the age of 79 when Heaven gained an Angel.



Rita is survived by her Daughters; Theresa Rosales & Husband Joe, Patricia "June" Baca, and Yvonne Baca & Irwin Griego, 10 Grandchildren and 10 Great-grandchildren, Sister Alvita Garcia, Brothers; Tom Griego, Ernest Griego & Wife Carmelita, Anthony Griego & Wife Katherine, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



Rita is preceded in death by, Husband Gilbert Baca, Daughter Karen Garcia, and Grandson Phillip Baca.



Rita loved and was truly loved by many people. "Grandma Rita" was kind and giving to everyone she met. She loved spending time with her family especially her Grandchildren and Great-grandchildren. She enjoyed spending her time sewing and visiting the Bingo and Casino. Her daughters know that their daddy was waiting to walk her into Heaven where they will spend an eternity together. She will be truly missed by all that were lucky to have met her.



Pallbearers include all her Grandchildren, Andy, Anthony, Arthur, Thomas, Stephanie, Melissa, Matthew, Bryanna, Alyssa and Jose.



Funeral Services will be on Thursday October 8th, at 9:00 am at Holy Family Catholic Church in Albuquerque, followed by Interment at Mount Calvary Cemetery.





