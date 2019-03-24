Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Rita Chavez Obituary
Rita Chavez





Rita Chavez, 58, passed peacefully March, 20th surrounded by her four children.

Not only will Rita Be missed for her incredible food, but for the love and care shown to all whom had the privilege to meet her. Heaven Has Another Angel.

Forever in our Hearts. WE LOVE YOU MOM!

Viewing: March 25th 5-6pm, with Rosary to follow at St Therese Catholic Church.

Mass: March 26th at 9am. Burial at Sunset Memorial Park 924 Menaul Blvd.

Flowers may be sent to French Funeral Home:

1111 University Blvd NE, Albuquerque NM 87102
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
