Rita Greenberg







Rita Tasman Greenberg passed away peacefully on June 15, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona. She was born June 12, 1929 in Buffalo, New York where she met her loving husband of 61 years who she adored, Irving Greenberg (1922-2011) until he passed. They were married in 1950 and lived in Buffalo until the summer of 1964. After camping across the country with their four children, they settled in Albuquerque, New Mexico and opened a real estate business, Gallery of Homes that Rita managed. Rita loved everything about New Mexico. She read numerous books on Native American cultures and visited many pueblos and historical sites. She loved the Land of Enchantment's scenery, art, and culture. Upon retirement Rita and Irv spent six months in Perth Australia on their second visit there and travelled around the southwest in a camper for a few years. After giving up the RV life, they lived part-time in Arizona for about 32 years, with their last home located in Leisure World in Mesa. Rita was a bookworm and lifetime learner and together with her husband took many classes at Gilbert Community College and were practically a fixture in the gym. She was an active member of the Leisure World Shalom Club, Hadassah, and attended Spanish, Torah Study, Stained Glass, and other classes at the Leisure World community center. Rita is survived by her four children Marcie Ann Greenberg (son-in-law,



Tony Lee Potucek), Andrew Rayman Greenberg, Amy Sue Herman, and Joan Lee Hickman. She is survived by her seven adoring grandchildren: Rachel Potucek-Lucero (Alfredo Lucero), Charles Tasman Potucek (Elizabeth Friday) Deborah Gore (Christopher Gore), Zachary Herman, Alyssa Herman, Vanessa Hickman and 'Alex' Renae Hickman. She is also survived by her eight great-grandchildren, a step great-grandson and many nieces and nephews, all who brought her much joy. She was born to Jacob Tasman and Lena Standard Tasman and was the youngest of their six daughters. She is preceded in death by her parents and by her sisters and best friends: Esther Klein, Sarah Sellers, Rhoda Goldstein, Ethel Freedman, and Marian Klein. No services are planned and there will be a small memorial with her immediate family.





