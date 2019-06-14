Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita L. Tafoya. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rita L. Tafoya







Rita Lopez



Tafoya, 90, resident of Albuquerque, passed away Sunday June 9th 2019. She is survived by her son Joseph Richard Tafoya, his wife, Penny Lindgren, grandsons, Dominic Matthew and Joseph Par William. Rita was born on January 7, 1929, the youngest of five children born to Pedro Lopez and Beatrez B. Lopez. Rita was a secretary for the Albuquerque Public Schools for over 30 years. Rita



married Joseph Montoya



Tafoya on June 6, 1949. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary before his death in 2009.



Rosary will be recited Wednesday June 19, at 11:30 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 4020 Lomas NE, with a Mass of Christian burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Our Lady of Fatima Church or Casa Angelica 5629 Isleta Blvd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105. More info. at



www.danielsfunerals.com



