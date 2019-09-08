Rita Viola Anderson
Rita Viola Anderson passed away on August 29th, 2019. Wife of 30 years to Frank Anderson, she left behind 6 children, 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
She was pre-deceased by one brother and one sister, and leaves one brother and four sisters behind. A memorial service will be held on the 12th of September at 1:30 PM at Riverside Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartland Hospice, 4001 Indian School Rd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 8, 2019