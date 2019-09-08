Rita Viola Anderson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita Viola Anderson.
Service Information
Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque - Albuquerque
225 San Mateo NE
Albuquerque, NM
87108
(505)-764-9663
Obituary
Send Flowers

Rita Viola Anderson





Rita Viola Anderson passed away on August 29th, 2019. Wife of 30 years to Frank Anderson, she left behind 6 children, 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

She was pre-deceased by one brother and one sister, and leaves one brother and four sisters behind. A memorial service will be held on the 12th of September at 1:30 PM at Riverside Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartland Hospice, 4001 Indian School Rd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.