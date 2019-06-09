Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
R.L Armstrong Obituary
R.L. Armstrong



On Friday, May

31, 2019, R.L.

Armstrong went

to be with the Lord. He was 81 years old. He was born in Texas

during WWII. R.

L. proudly served in the Army as

a Specialist 5

where he built

bridges and

cleared mine

fields. He was a carpenter for K.L. House Construction and a union member for 61 years. He enjoyed hunting, bowling, wrestling, Denver Broncos, old westerns, John Wayne and cars. He was inducted into the NM Bowlers Hall of Fame in 2004. He was loved and will be greatly missed. He is survived by eight children; three sisters; one brother; 14 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren;

nieces;

nephews; and

cousins. Services will be held on

Monday, June 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at FRENCH-

University with a burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park.

A potluck reception will be from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at FRENCH-University Reception Center. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the disabled veterans. Please visit our online guestbook for R.L. at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.
