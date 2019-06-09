R.L. Armstrong







On Friday, May



31, 2019, R.L.



Armstrong went



to be with the Lord. He was 81 years old. He was born in Texas



during WWII. R.



L. proudly served in the Army as



a Specialist 5



where he built



bridges and



cleared mine



fields. He was a carpenter for K.L. House Construction and a union member for 61 years. He enjoyed hunting, bowling, wrestling, Denver Broncos, old westerns, John Wayne and cars. He was inducted into the NM Bowlers Hall of Fame in 2004. He was loved and will be greatly missed. He is survived by eight children; three sisters; one brother; 14 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren;



nieces;



nephews; and



cousins. Services will be held on



Monday, June 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at FRENCH-



University with a burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park.



A potluck reception will be from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at FRENCH-University Reception Center. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the disabled veterans. Please visit our online guestbook for R.L. at



www.FrenchFunerals.com. Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary