|
|
Rob Craig
Robert Hugh Craig was born on October 2, 1946, in Wooster, OH, to William Charles Craig and Evelyn Pauline Camp. He attended Ohio Wesleyan University, and held several advanced degrees from McCormick Theological Seminary in Chicago.
Rob was an honorably retired member of Santa Fe Presbytery, having served as pastor at Second Church in St. Louis, St Andrew Church in Albuquerque, New York Avenue Church in Washington DC, and First Church in Columbus, IN; as a faculty member at McCormick Theological Seminary in Chicago; as Executive Director of Ghost Ranch Education and Retreat Center in Abiquiu; and as an Albuquerque Police Chaplain.
As Rob greeted people who asked him how he was, "grateful" was always his reply. We too are grateful for Rob's presence among us. Rob's spirit will forever be felt in the hearts of those who loved him.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon; daughter, Callie; and son, Will; four grandchildren; and his brother, Scott.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019, 2:00 p.m., at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 5301 Ponderosa Ave. NE. The service will be live-streamed at https://www.standrewabq.org.
Those wishing to make donations in memory of Rob are invited to contribute to any of the following: St. Andrew Presbyterian Church Endowment Fund, 5301 Ponderosa Ave, NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110; National Ghost Ranch Foundation, 280 Private Drive 1708, Abiquiu, NM 87510; or Albuquerque Police Department Chaplain Unit Fund, 440 Roma NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102. Please visit our online guestbook for Rob at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 27, 2019