Robert A. Martinez
Robert A. Martinez, 85, joined his wife on Monday, February 17, 2020. Robert is preceded in death by his parents Antonio A. and Anna Maria Martinez; his wife of 52 years Ida S. Martinez; and brothers: James Leroy, and Lorenzo. He is survived by his children: Anna "Lizzie" Chavez (Abe), Robert H. Martinez (Norma), Jonetta Martinez-Pacias (Louis), brothers: Delfin Martinez (Rosie), Donald Martinez (Terry); sister Clorinda Nunez; 9 grandchildren: Alyssa (Chris), Dianna (Anthony), Marta (Jon), Celina, Celia, Roman (April), Amanda, Lucas, and Marissa; and 12 great grandchildren: Adriana, Christopher, Gabriella, Joshua, Cash, Kylie, Jaxon, Jonathan, Anna, Olivia, Ida, and Zoe. He was also "Tio" to many nieces and nephews. Robert A. Martinez was a lifelong resident of Los Ojos (Parkview), NM. He worked 30 years for NM Dept. of Game and Fish at the Parkview Fish Hatchery. He was a longtime member of San Jose Parish, where he served as a trumpet player in the choir. Robert will always be remembered for his devoted love of family, dedication to his work, and his love for music. Robert's Life Celebration will begin with a Visitation on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 9:00 am at San Jose Parish located at 101 Main St, Los Ojos, 87551. Rosary will be recited at 10:00 am. Mass will be held at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at San Jose Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Lucas Martinez, Roman Valdez, Earl James Martinez, Joe P. Abeyta, Patrick Silva, and Clyde Romero. Please visit Robert's online guestbook at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 23, 2020