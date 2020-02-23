Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert A. Sanchez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert A. Sanchez "Donuts"







Robert A.



Sanchez went to be with the Lord on Feb. 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his brother Diego, his father Diego Sr., his mother Teresita and his daughter Lynn.



Robert was a veteran of the United States Air Force and retired from the Albuquerque Fire Dept. as a Paramedic Lieutenant. He was a graduate of the first ever Fire Department paramedic class.



Robert is survived by his wife Patsy, daughter Michelle, son Robert Jr., sisters; Helen and Joanna, grandson Marcus, granddaughter Halie, three great-



grandchildren.



He was also loved by his



extended family Paul Jon, Patrick and grandchildren; Joseph, Monique, PJ, and seven great-



grandchildren.



The Rosary will be held at 9:30



a.m. on Feb. 27th, 2020 at San Jose Church



located at 2401 Broadway SE. Mass will follow immediately after, with a Reception at the Post 13 located at 1201 Mountain NE.



Burial will be held on Feb. 28th, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery.



Arrangements handled by Daniels Family 3113



Carlisle NE.



