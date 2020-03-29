Robert Addis (Bob) Smith
Robert Addis (Bob) Smith, age 85, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020. He was born in Amarillo, TX on June 1, 1934, to Addis F. (Frankie) and Ruby L. Smith. He was a graduate of Fort Sumner High School. Bob was employed by the New Mexico State Highway Department for 30 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and Uncle Bob to his many nieces and nephews. Bob was most happy when around his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frankie and Ruby Smith; granddaughter, Emily Smith; brother and sister-in-law, Don and Sharon Smith.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Shirley; sons, Ron (Jolene) Smith, Greg (Marites) Smith; granddaughters, Carrie (Mitch) Burns, Nicole Smith; great-grandchildren, Khyler, Taylor and Boston Burns; sisters, Wanda (Gary) Walsh, Donna (Dave) Clute; brother, Gary (Edie) Smith.
Private graveside services were held at Vista Verde Memorial Park.
