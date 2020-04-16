Robert Allen Lind
Robert Allen Lind, 77, passed away on March 13, in Tucson, Arizona. He is survived by his beloved wife Harriett (nee West) of 11 years of marriage; his brother Charles (Betty) Lind; sister-in-law Dorothy; and many nephews and nieces. Mr. Lind was preceded in death by his first wife Toby, parents Magdalene and George Lind, his sister Rosemary Sullivan Schaefer, and his brother Norman Lind. Mr. Lind was an automotive warehouse manager. His first wife was a computer programmer. Her association with Hughes/Raytheon took them to Albuquerque, New Mexico, Waco, Texas, and Tucson, Arizona. An avid model train collector and dog lover, Mr. Lind loved to travel in his RV with his wife and their loving dog, Ladybug.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 16, 2020