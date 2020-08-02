Robert Warren and Barbara WarrenBarbara Laubach Warren, passed away on July 25, 2020. She was quickly followed by her husband, Robert Bruce Warren on July 27, 2020. They have joined their daughter, Laura and son, Robbie at the side of the Lord. Barb was born in Ponca City, OK and Bob in Detroit, MI. They both called NM home for the last 3+ decades. They leave behind three generations of children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren who love and miss them dearly. We ask that donations be made in Barb's memory to either El Ranchito de Los Ninos in Los Lunas, NM or Catholic Charities Immigration Services in Albuquerque, NM. We also ask that donations be made in Bob's memory to either Albuquerque Health Care for the Homeless or Black Lives Matter Detroit.Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the NoblinFuneral Service Los Lunas Chapel, 2211-D MainSt., (505) 866-9992, fullobituary available at