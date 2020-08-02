1/1
Robert and Barbara Warren
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Warren and Barbara Warren



Barbara Laubach Warren, passed away on July 25, 2020. She was quickly followed by her husband, Robert Bruce Warren on July 27, 2020. They have joined their daughter, Laura and son, Robbie at the side of the Lord. Barb was born in Ponca City, OK and Bob in Detroit, MI. They both called NM home for the last 3+ decades. They leave behind three generations of children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren who love and miss them dearly. We ask that donations be made in Barb's memory to either El Ranchito de Los Ninos in Los Lunas, NM or Catholic Charities Immigration Services in Albuquerque, NM. We also ask that donations be made in Bob's memory to either Albuquerque Health Care for the Homeless or Black Lives Matter Detroit.Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin

Funeral Service Los Lunas Chapel, 2211-D Main

St., (505) 866-9992, full

obituary available at

www.noblin.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Noblin Funeral Service
2211 D Main St Se
Los Lunas, NM 87031
(505) 866-9992
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved