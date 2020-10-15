Robert Udden Anderson
Robert Udden Anderson, age 76, passed away on Oct. 8, 2020, after fighting ill health for nearly a year. Bob Anderson was born on December 6, 1943, in Baltimore, MD, and grew up in Mount Lebanon, PA.
He was a Russian translator in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. Bob first came to love New Mexico as a Scout at Philmont Scout Ranch. He returned in 1969 to make New Mexico his home. Bob attended UNM and was director of UNM's Division of Government Research for more than two decades. He was able to retire at age 50 to enjoy a life of playing racquetball, buying/selling books, traveling, and reading.
He lived with his wife, Sandy Schauer in Los Lunas, NM, for 30 years. Bob is survived by his wife of 36-1/2 years, Sandy Schauer of Los Lunas; his sister, Sue Anderson and husband Shamel Shawki of Naperville IL; niece and nephew, Nora Shawki (Ehsan Sheikh) and Sharif Shawki (Sean Serluco), of Chicago, IL; and other relatives. Bob fell short of his goal of voting for Biden / Harris, but he'll be there for the ballot counting in spirit no matter how long it takes. Interment will take place at Santa Fe National Cemetery at a later date.
