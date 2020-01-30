Robert Barela
Robert (Bob) Barela, 89, entered the gates of heaven on Monday, January 27, 2020. Bob's Life Celebration will begin with a Visitation on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 5:00pm at St. Charles Borromeo Church (located at 1818 Coal Pl, S.E.) Rosary will be recited at 6:00pm. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:00am at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Reception will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Church gymnasium after the Burial. Please visit Bob's online guestbook at
www.SalazarFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 30, 2020