Dr. Robert Benson
On Saturday, November 28, 2020, Robert (Bob) Warren Benson, was escorted by angels into Heaven because he had accepted Jesus as his personal Lord and Savior.
Bob a devoted family man, a loving husband to the love of his life, his wife Donna Benson and father to his four children Eric Benson, Molly Benson Prince, Kathryn Zamora-Benson and Elizabeth Benson, two step-children Janell Murphy and Eric Cox, his four grandchildren Tyler Yocham, Ellie, Anne, and Ben Prince, his four step-children Ryan and Ben Murphy, Claire and Ben Cox, and seven great-grandchildren.
Bob was born on June 1, 1940, in Denver to Ted and Mary (Warren) Benson. He received his medical degree from the University of Colorado in 1966 and caringly practiced orthopedics for over three decades in New Mexico, as well as mission trips to Mexico and Johannesburg, South Africa. Bob had a huge passion for his relationship with Jesus, adventure and helping others. In his 80 years, he was a naval medical officer, an orthopedic surgeon, a marathoner, a hot air balloon pilot and an especially active member of both Hoffmantown and Calvary Church. He was a sports fan (Go Blue!), a music lover, a patron of the arts and a fan of classic movies. He loved to read (especially the Bible), do puzzles and win (again and again!) at backgammon. He also loved hiking, swimming, dancing, singing and anything that kept him active. He was full of life and humor. Bob never met a stranger and the only thing bigger than his smile was his deep laugh. Of all the accomplishments in his life, he was most proud of his family. So often, Bob would share that he was blessed with Donna's love and so happy to have his children, step-children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in his life. Bob and Donna cherished their quiet time together as well as their frequent travels to family, friends and Biblical locations. With countless examples in his own life, Bob taught his children strength, determination and JOY.
Bob was preceded in death by his father, Ted Benson, and his mother, Mary (Warren) Benson. He is survived by his wife Donna, his sister Marilyn Ketchum, his four children Eric Benson, Molly Benson Prince, Kathryn Zamora-Benson and Elizabeth Benson, his two step-children Janell Murphy and Eric Cox, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews and many loving friends.
A memorial service, celebrating Bob's life and his welcoming into Heaven with his Lord and Savior, will be held at Hoffmantown Albuquerque Church in the future. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your favorite charity
.