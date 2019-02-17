Robert "Bob" Billy Flynn
Robert "Bob" Billy Flynn, longtime resident of
Albuquerque, NM, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on
February 15, 2019.
Bob was born
August 16, 1937 in Rutherfordton, NC to Opal (Earley) Flynn and Melvin Flynn. He attended Tri High High School in Avondale, NC, and served as Airman Second Class in the Air Force from 1961 to 1965. Bob was well known in Albuquerque, as he was a longtime employee at Commercial Credit, First National Bank, and owned several car lots, including Master Motor, RB's Auto Sales, and Express Credit Automart.
Bob enjoyed reading, playing cards, golfing, watching sports, and Westerns, and eating candy. He loved the many Dachshunds he and Eileen owned through the years.
He was a long time parishioner at St. Stephen's United Methodist Church and participated in BSF and Promise Keepers. Bob had a great sense of humor, and was generous to a fault. He will be greatly missed.
Bob was preceded in death by his beloved third wife of 31 years, Eileen Baker Flynn; daughter, Tammy White; brother Zeb Roger Flynn; and his parents.
Bob is survived by brother Michael (Donna) Flynn of Cliffside, NC; daughters Molly (Todd) Shumate, of Gurnee, IL; Melissa Flynn; Amber (Ryan) Eberhart; and Sarah (Reymundo)
Gallegos, all of Albuquerque, NM; grandchildren Timothy White, Lindsey White, Cassidy Spalding, Madalene Shumate,
Victoria Shumate, Kathryn Spalding, Zooey Eberhart, Gideon Gallegos, Tennyson Eberhart, and Jace
Gallegos.
Services will be held at Hope Church, 4710 Juan Tabo Blvd., NE, Albuquerque, NM on Saturday, February 23 at 9:30 am. A private burial will be held later at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to either Armada Hospice, 8814 Horizon Blvd., Suite 300, Albuquerque, NM 87113 or Lung Cancer Alliance, PO Box 418372 Boston, MA 02241 https://lungcanceralliance.org/
Hope Evangelical Free Church
4710 Juan Tabo Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019