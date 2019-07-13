Robert "Bob" Boucher
Robert Bruce Boucher "Bob" was born January 15, 1932 in El Paso, Texas and passed from this life on January 10, 2019 in Surprise, Arizona. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother William Crawford, and brother-in-law Jac Constant. Bob is survived by his wife of 63 years Judy, his daughters Colleen (Mac) Butcher of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Dianne (Darien) Brown of Folsom, New Mexico; sisters-in-law Harriette Crawford, Leila Constant, Fran (Tom) Demaline, brother-in-law John (Kathy) Constant; four grandchildren, Brian (Laura) Brown, Robert (Janie) Brown, Thomas (Sarah) Butcher, and Hope Butcher, five great grandchildren and many other nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A grave side memorial service will be held at the Brown E4 Ranch, Folsom, NM on July 28, 2019 at 2:00 pm.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 13, 2019