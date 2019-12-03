Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Bridge. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services 7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne Albuquerque , NM 87109 (505)-821-0010 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Daniels Family Funeral Services 7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne Albuquerque , NM 87109 View Map Rosary 6:00 PM Daniels Family Funeral Services 7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne Albuquerque , NM 87109 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 AM Risen Savior Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Robert "Bob" Bridge







Robert "Bob" Bridge passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA on June 2, 1942.



He was preceded in death by his son, Scott Bridge; parents, Frances and George Bridge; brother, George and sister, Shirley Heiser.



He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Trinnie (Romero) Bridge; sons, John Douglas (Linda) and James Curtis (Angela); daughter-in-law, Mary Bridge; granddaughters, Taylor Bridge and Sierra Bridge; and step grandson, Alex Lucero.



Bob served in the U.S. Army and retired from the U.S. Postal Service as a letter carrier.



Bob never met a stranger and if you lost him in the crowd, you just had to wait because who knows who he was talking to. He couldn't just stand near a person without engaging in conversation.



He had many passions, but the one that kept him on his toes were the PITTSBURGH STEELERS. He traveled to Pittsburgh as well as other states several times during football season to watch and yell at his team.



A sport that he also enjoyed was baseball, not Major League, but Little League. He coached his sons from age 6 to 15 and the games with him there were never quiet. He didn't, however give up that sport, every spring and summer he spent his days at the La Cueva Varsity field, interacting with the ball team and attending all their games.



Bob converted to Catholicism in 2006 and enjoyed serving in different ministries at Risen Savior Catholic Church. He fought the good fight, he finished the race, he kept the faith.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 4th from 5-7pm with a rosary being recited at 6pm at Daniels Family - Wyoming Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, December 5th at 9:30am at Risen Savior Catholic Church with burial to follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Daniels Family Funeral Services 7601 Wyoming Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87109 505-821-0010. To view information or leave a condolence please visit



www.danielsfuneral.com.



Robert "Bob" BridgeRobert "Bob" Bridge passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA on June 2, 1942.He was preceded in death by his son, Scott Bridge; parents, Frances and George Bridge; brother, George and sister, Shirley Heiser.He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Trinnie (Romero) Bridge; sons, John Douglas (Linda) and James Curtis (Angela); daughter-in-law, Mary Bridge; granddaughters, Taylor Bridge and Sierra Bridge; and step grandson, Alex Lucero.Bob served in the U.S. Army and retired from the U.S. Postal Service as a letter carrier.Bob never met a stranger and if you lost him in the crowd, you just had to wait because who knows who he was talking to. He couldn't just stand near a person without engaging in conversation.He had many passions, but the one that kept him on his toes were the PITTSBURGH STEELERS. He traveled to Pittsburgh as well as other states several times during football season to watch and yell at his team.A sport that he also enjoyed was baseball, not Major League, but Little League. He coached his sons from age 6 to 15 and the games with him there were never quiet. He didn't, however give up that sport, every spring and summer he spent his days at the La Cueva Varsity field, interacting with the ball team and attending all their games.Bob converted to Catholicism in 2006 and enjoyed serving in different ministries at Risen Savior Catholic Church. He fought the good fight, he finished the race, he kept the faith.Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 4th from 5-7pm with a rosary being recited at 6pm at Daniels Family - Wyoming Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, December 5th at 9:30am at Risen Savior Catholic Church with burial to follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Daniels Family Funeral Services 7601 Wyoming Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87109 505-821-0010. To view information or leave a condolence please visit Published in Albuquerque Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close