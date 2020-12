Robert (Bob) Bridge







6/2/1942 - 12/1/2019



Hard to believe you have been gone a year. How about them STEELERS! It is real quiet watching the steeler games, since you are not here to yell at the TV and tell them how to play. Hopefully you are coaching them from a better viewpoint.



Love and miss you,



Trinnie, Douglas, James



and the rest of the Bridge family





