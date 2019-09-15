|
|
Robert L. (Moe) Brooks
Robert L. (Moe) Brooks, 91, passed away at home on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Moe was born on Monday, January 2, 1928, in Albuquerque, NM, the son of Guy and Mary Brooks. He graduated from Albuquerque High School and served in the Navy. After WWII, he attended the University of New Mexico and lettered in track. He graduated from the UMKC School of Dentistry in 1960 and practiced for 54 years. Moe was a member of St. John's Episcopal Cathedral and served many years as an usher. He was happiest playing handball and enjoyed his cabin near Pagosa Springs. He was an avid gardener, fisherman and woodcarver. He was beloved by family and friends who will miss his gentleness, kindness, and many stories about his life in New Mexico and Missouri.
Moe is survived by his wife, Bobbie of 69 years; his daughter, Lynn; son-in-law, John Burress; grandchildren, Meghan and Matthew; and his brother, Donald of Lake View, AL. He was preceded in death by his brother, James of Phoenix, AZ.
A Memorial will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 2:00 p.m. at FRENCH-Lomas. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Watermelon Mountain Ranch, 3251 Westphalia Blvd. NE, Rio Rancho, NM 87144, or a . Please visit our online guestbook for Moe at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Sept. 15 to Sept. 26, 2019