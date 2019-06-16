Robert C. Estrada III
Age 61, was surrounded by his beloved children when he passed away on June 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert C. Estrada II;
sister Renee
Estrada; grandparents, Pablo L. and Johnanna
Garcia. He is survived by daughter, Renee Estrada; son, Robert C. Estrada IV; mother, Marcia Estrada; sisters,
Yvonne Estrada and Yvette Estrada; brothers, Pablo Estrada and Mark Estrada. Robert served 20 years of dedicated public service as an accomplished police detective with APD, from 1979-1999. Robert was a strong family man who loved his children dearly. Along with his love of family, he had a deep affinity for his beautiful rose garden and enjoyed the comfort and serenity of his home. A memorial prayer service will be held on June 24, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church located at 5415 Fortuna Rd. NW, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 16, 2019