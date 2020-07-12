Robert C. Hajner
Robert C. Hajner passed away in Albuquerque, NM, on Friday, July 3, 2020. He was born in Newark, NJ on August 12, 1927. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. There will be a live broadcast of Robert's funeral, simply go to the following link at the scheduled time of the funeral https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/82094059
. Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Los Lunas Chapel, 2211-D Main St., (505) 866-9992, the full obituary is available at www.noblin.com
.