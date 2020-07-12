1/1
Robert C. Hajner
{ "" }
Robert C. Hajner





Robert C. Hajner passed away in Albuquerque, NM, on Friday, July 3, 2020. He was born in Newark, NJ on August 12, 1927. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. There will be a live broadcast of Robert's funeral, simply go to the following link at the scheduled time of the funeral https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/82094059. Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Los Lunas Chapel, 2211-D Main St., (505) 866-9992, the full obituary is available at www.noblin.com.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Noblin Funeral Service
2211 D Main St Se
Los Lunas, NM 87031
(505) 866-9992
