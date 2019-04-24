Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert C. Mathews. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Charles Mathews











Robert Charles MathewsRobert Charles Mathews, age 79, passed away April 2, 2019. Robert was born in Independence, MO on 03-13-1940. Robert achieved a masters degree in library science at the University of Indiana at Purdue. He was an established special collections reference librarian at Kirtland AFB. Robert was a passionate square dancer of over 50 years. He enjoyed traveling and cruises. Robert is survived by his wife of 54 years Mary Lynne Mathews, son Eric Mathews and Teresa, daughter Susan L. Mathews, grandsons Lucas Mathews and Tyler Mathews. Service will be held Saturday April 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Asbury United Methodist Church, 10000 Candelaria Rd NE. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the library of Asbury United Methodist Church Published in Albuquerque Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019

