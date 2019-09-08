|
Robert C. Yeaman
Robert C. Yeaman passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 25 years of age in the arms of his wife, Olivia Yeaman. He is survived by his wife and their daughter, Camila Yeaman; his parents, Louise Lopez and John Yeaman; his sister, April Perales; as well as many other loving family members. Robert served his country in the US Army for seven years as an active duty soldier as well as a New Mexico National Guardsman. He was currently stationed at Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
Funeral services for Robert Yeaman will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at FRENCH-Lomas, 10500 Lomas Blvd NE. His body will be laid to rest Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. at the Santa Fe National Cemetery, Santa Fe, NM. Please visit our online guestbook for Rob at
www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 8, 2019