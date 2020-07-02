Robert Cash











Robert Cash age 93 born in Artesia, AZ long time resident of Albuquerque passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020; his 93rd birthday. He is preceded in death by his eldest son, Robert, parents, and siblings. Robert is survived by his wife of 69 years, Reva Cash; daughters, Vonnie, Ann and Charlotte; sons, Ronnie, Lynn, and Jack; 32 grandchildren; 84 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. He will be laid to rest at Fairview Memorial Park. Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Los Lunas Chapel, 2211-D Main St., (505) 866-9992.





