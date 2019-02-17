Robert "Bobby" Castillo
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Bobby" Castillo.
In Loving Memory
9/28/38 - 2/20/13
It's been six year's on your anniversary since you gone to Heaven, peacefully and happy. It seems like it was yesterday, to soon for us.
Our memories with you will last forever.
My husband, Bobby... there are so many special
memories we have shared together with our family,
we will meet again someday.
You are missed, loved and cherished
always and forever.
Love your wife, Margie, and your loving family
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 17, 2019