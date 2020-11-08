1/1
Robert Clay
Robert G. Clay



Robert G. Clay passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020, several days after celebrating his 100th birthday. He was born in Taylor, NE and raised in Iowa. Bob attended Iowa State. He served in the US Army (Air Corps) during WWII. Following his service, he completed his civil engineering degree at Iowa State. He worked in the mid-west for the Army Corps of Engineers and Peter Kewit Contractors.

Bob moved to Albuquerque in 1955 with his wife, Marie, and family. He retired from Sandia National Labs in 1984. Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Marie; stepsons, Charles Stevenson, and David Hebron; and stepdaughter, Marilyn Sprague. He is survived by his wife, Mary Mills; sister, Charlotte Clay, and family.

Bob will be eternally annoyed to not see climate change effects, know the status of the world ice shelves, or the impact of sea level rise.

Following cremation, he will rest at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Donations in Bob's memory will be accepted at La Mesa Presbyterian Church. Please visit our online guestbook for Bob at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 8, 2020.
