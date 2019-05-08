Robert Cloven
Robert Cloven, passed away May 28th, 2019 at his home in Los Chavez. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Cloven, his son Christopher Cloven, grandchildren Robert Cloven and Frankie Cloven, his mother Rachel Cloven, and several brothers and sisters. He was preceded in death by his son, Robert Cloven and daughter Virginia Cloven. There will be a funeral Mass at the Nativity of The Blessed Virgin Mary Parish on Alameda, Friday May 10th, 2019 at 9 a.m.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from May 8 to May 9, 2019