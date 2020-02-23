Robert D. Gordon
Robert D. Gordon, 95, a resident of Espanola, passed away on February 16, 2020. He was born in Las Vegas, NM October 30, 1924. He was preceded in death by his wife Natalie Gene and his daughter Roberta Gene. He is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis of 31 years and several other family members. A private memorial service will be held at a later date in Colorado. Special thanks to Espanola Amber care Hospice.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Amber care Hospice of Espanola. The family of Robert D. Gordon has entrusted the care of their loved one to the DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Espanola Valley. 505-747-7477-www.devargasfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 23, 2020