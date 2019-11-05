Robert D. Klett
Robert D. Klett, age 88, died Monday, October 28, 2019 in Joplin, MO.
Bob was born September 5, 1931 in Chicago, IL to the late Elmer Klett and Charlotte Kropp Klett.
Bob graduated from Michigan State University in 1959 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and worked as a systems engineer at Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque, NM from 1959-1994.
Following his retirement, Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling. Bob was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving in the Korean War.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Nuechterlein Klett.
Survivors include two daughters, Karen Karpack and husband, Larry, Beth Theiss and husband, Joel; grandchildren, Kyle Karpack and wife, Kristin, Marissa Karpack, Amy Elbert and husband, Stuart, Emily Heckmann and husband, Joel; and one great-grandson, Jacob Heckmann.
A memorial service is planned for Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at College View Manor, Joplin, MO. Pastor Gregory Mech will officiate.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker Mortuary.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 5, 2019