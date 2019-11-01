Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert David Enz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert David Enz passed away peacefully at home, in the care of his beloved wife Laura Lou Scott and nephew Vincent Archer after an episode of abdominal aortal aneurism. With his passing, New Mexico lost a true champion of the American southwest. Robert led a full and vibrant life dedicated to geologic study and mineral exploration. His work fostered a deep love of the desert, mountains, and wild places while his endearing personality earned the respect and devotion of both his colleagues and friends. We miss him dearly.







"Bob" was born to Joseph and Ada (Dewey) Enz in Antioch, CA. As the youngest of three, Bob survived. His parents were "cattle ranchers", as Joseph used to say, although Ada worked as an executive secretary. In 1951 the Enz family resettled in Orland, CA, to be near Joe's sister, Theresa Baer. Bob spent his formative years growing up on "the Ranch" until leaving for college in Southern California. The Ranch burgeoned his wanderlust where as a toddler Bob was perpetually "missing." The urge to explore drew Bobby to venture to outlying farm buildings, the cattle corrals, and distant pasture fields. This irresistible call of wide-open spaces became a hallmark of his life.







As a star student Bob received a California Merit Scholarship award, graduated first in class from high school and was awarded a full scholarship to the University of Redlands to study geology. Upon graduation in 1971, Bob went on to pursue a Master's Degree at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque. The regions stark basin and range setting attracted Bob where his studies centered in the nearby Sandia Mountains. Bob earned his Master of Science in Geology in 1974, finishing his thesis "the Geochemistry and Petrology of the Orbicular Rocks" in his beloved Sandias. Bob's explorations in the rugged mountains and surroundings formed a profound and lasting bond with the Southwest: the varied geology, the sun washed climate, the unique flora and fauna, and the antiquity and continued presence of native people.







While at UNM, Bob was teaching geology and met his wife and lifelong partner Laura Lou Scott of Albuquerque. Bob remembered "Laura Lou" as the "cute, but a little sassy, blond" that could square with Bob's strong work ethic, sly personality and strong spirit of adventure. Bob and Laura built a full life of exploration, pushing each other ("get to work!"), and communing with friends while making the best of art, wine or admiring the New Mexico landscape. Bob and Laura married in 1979. Bob pursued his career in geology while Laura began her successful teaching career. They're infective bond continues to touch us all as we remember Bob.







Bobs penchant for exploration formed his strongest memories as he scoured the four corners area of the USA looking for uranium. He often remarked vividly of the stark experience reading the landscape for clues while taken by the beauty of the ancient reefs. Initially employed as a field geologist for Phillips Uranium, he moved to oil and gas exploration in 1981 for Phillips Petroleum. As a senior Geologist, Bob was tasked to find and map underground natural gas and oil deposits in an even larger geographic sector. Following the oil and gas industry downturn in 1988, Bob moved on to the environmental sector where he conducted hazardous waste cleanup and specialized in groundwater remediation. Bob worked on Superfund cleanup sites, and gathered experience as site manager which culminated in environmental project management for the Los Alamos Area Office (LAAO)-Department of Energy DOE). Bob held tenure at Scientech, Inc., where he oversaw a team of consultants tasked with safety, identifying, mapping, and planning remediation of hazardous waste sites for LAAO-DOE. Bob then accepted a position at the LAAO-DOE where he worked until his retirement in 2008.







Throughout his adult life, Bob was plagued by Multiple Sclerosis. Bob's many achievements are especially noteworthy as he coped with the crippling effects of fatigue and agility while he maintained high professional standards. The disease was devastating. Learning to cope with this incurable advancing disease, recognizing and accepting the life limitations imposed, and then courageously deciding to persevere were Bob's milestones. Hampered by walking assistance never seemed to hold Bob backâ€¦always positive, always active, and always with a touch of humor. He is a courageous example for everyone! As Bob was often heard to say, "Fewer excuses, more results!" We salute him.







Bob is survived by his sister, Helen Archer-Alcozar (Dan), by his brother, Ronald Enz (Sherri), by two nephews, Vincent Archer and Ryan Enz, and niece Nicole Burgess. The many other family members whom Bob would remember as "the Clans", include the Enz, Archer-Alcozar, Dewey, and Baer extended families. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Robert David Enz is planned on November 20, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Unitarian Universal Congregational Church, located at 107 West Barcelona Road, Santa Fe, New Mexico. A reception follows at the same venue.



