Robert Arthur Downey
|
Robert Arthur Downey, 84, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Services are under the direction of Daniels Family Funerals and Cremations - Wyoming Chapel, 7601 Wyoming Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87109. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit
www.danielsfuneral.com
Daniels Family Funeral Services
7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne
Albuquerque, NM 87109
(505) 821-0010
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 7, 2019