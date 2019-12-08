Robert E. Cox







Robert E. Cox passed away peacefully at his home on November 30, 2019. He was born June 23, 1942 in Jackson, Missouri to Rufus and Elsie Cox. After growing up in Manhattan, Kansas, he graduated from Kansas State University in 1962. He then married Genia Mangelsdorf and moved to Albuquerque. Robert served 6 years in the Army National Guard. They moved to Corrales and raised 4 children over their 57 years together. Robert was an avid connoisseur of nature, art, and music. He particularly loved fly-fishing and Flaminco guitar. After retiring from real estate sales and management, he enjoyed many years as a watercolor artist. Robert pursued studies in pioneering psychological theories. He pushed others to their personal best with dignity and humility. He had an incredible sense of humor, and fondness for subtle but poignant one-liners. He fought over the last 25 years with heart disease and cancer with determination and grace. He is survived by his wife, Genia; children, Jeffrey, Thomas, Jennifer, and Craig; and grandchildren, Becca, Robyn, Jude, Ashlyn, Jordan and Charlie. He was a great man and our world is better for having had him in it.



