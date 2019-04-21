Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert E. Elks. View Sign

Robert "Bob" E. Elks







Robert "Bob"



Elks, age 70, passed away at home on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in his wife's arms. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Elks; son, Edward Elks of Albuquerque,; step-daughters, Pamela and husband, Daniel Saul of Lacey, WA and, Michelle and husband, Miguel Martinez of Fairfax, VA; granddaughters, Caitlin, Emily, and Vanessa; grandsons, Andrew, Donovan, and Aidan; and brothers, Paul Elks of Prescott, AZ and Jeff Elks of Albuquerque.



Bob was preceded in death by his mother, Tina Maestas; sister, Sally Ashcroft;



and daughter, Cinnamon Elks. Bob was the rhythm guitarist in the local band, The Sheltons,



from the 1960s, a wine enthusiast, and a loyal member of his weekly poker group for over 30 years. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at



FRENCH â€" Westside.



Please visit our online guest book for Bob at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



