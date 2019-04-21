Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - Westside
9300 Golf Course Road
Albuquerque, NM 87114
505-897-0300
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Elks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. Elks

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert E. Elks Obituary
Robert "Bob" E. Elks



Robert "Bob"

Elks, age 70, passed away at home on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in his wife's arms. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Elks; son, Edward Elks of Albuquerque,; step-daughters, Pamela and husband, Daniel Saul of Lacey, WA and, Michelle and husband, Miguel Martinez of Fairfax, VA; granddaughters, Caitlin, Emily, and Vanessa; grandsons, Andrew, Donovan, and Aidan; and brothers, Paul Elks of Prescott, AZ and Jeff Elks of Albuquerque.

Bob was preceded in death by his mother, Tina Maestas; sister, Sally Ashcroft;

and daughter, Cinnamon Elks. Bob was the rhythm guitarist in the local band, The Sheltons,

from the 1960s, a wine enthusiast, and a loyal member of his weekly poker group for over 30 years. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at

FRENCH â€" Westside.

Please visit our online guest book for Bob at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - Westside
Download Now