Robert "Bob" E. Elks
Robert "Bob"
Elks, age 70, passed away at home on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in his wife's arms. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Elks; son, Edward Elks of Albuquerque,; step-daughters, Pamela and husband, Daniel Saul of Lacey, WA and, Michelle and husband, Miguel Martinez of Fairfax, VA; granddaughters, Caitlin, Emily, and Vanessa; grandsons, Andrew, Donovan, and Aidan; and brothers, Paul Elks of Prescott, AZ and Jeff Elks of Albuquerque.
Bob was preceded in death by his mother, Tina Maestas; sister, Sally Ashcroft;
and daughter, Cinnamon Elks. Bob was the rhythm guitarist in the local band, The Sheltons,
from the 1960s, a wine enthusiast, and a loyal member of his weekly poker group for over 30 years. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at
FRENCH - Westside.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 21, 2019