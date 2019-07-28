Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert E. Esterly. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert E. EsterlyDr. Robert Elden Esterly (1926-2019) died at the age of 93, on July 19th, 2019. Robert will always be remembered lovingly for his intellect, his political involvement, his loyalty to friends and family, his love of the Lobos, his humor, and his positive outlook towards life. Most of all he will be remembered for the way he constantly loved and supported his family. He was incredibly devoted to and proud of his grandchildren. We will all miss him dearly.Robert married his first wife, Helen Wright, in 1953. They were happily married and lived together in Albuquerque from 1957, until Helen's sad death in 1977. They were the proud parents of three children: David, Janet, and Richard. Robert felt very fortunate to meet and marry Patricia Black in 1986. They remained in Albuquerque during their 33 years of happily married life.Robert earned his B.A. in Political Science from Macalester College in St. Paul, MN and then his M.A. from George Washington University. Later in life, he earned a PhD in Political Science from the University of Arizona. Robert worked at Sandia Labs for a total of 30 years, both as a computer engineer and later as a member of the management staff.His life was punctuated by political activism as well. During his time in NM, he was appointed to the NM Constitutional Revision Commission, Chair of the Subcommittee on the Judiciary of first Bernalillo County Economic Opportunity Committee, the Albuquerque-Bernalillo Co. Joint Charter Study Committee, Chair of the City of Albuquerque Board of Ethics and Campaign Practices, and Chair and member of the Good Government Group from 1987-1994. He was also involved in grass -roots politics for the Democratic Party throughout his years.In retirement, Robert remained productive withhis involvementwith the Genealogical Society of NM, elected President in 1999. He wrote and published a comprehensive and detailed genealogy of his family entitled, "Pioneers of Southwestern Minnesota". He also published "Genealogical Resources in NM" in 1997. Robert became a founding member of the TVI Emeritus Academy, teaching numerous years there as well as becoming Chairman in 1998. He was deeply honored to be recognized and inducted into the Albuquerque Senior Citizen's Hall of Fame in 1999 for his many contributions to the city.He is survived by his wife, Patricia Black Esterly, his three children and their spouses: David Esterly, Tim and Janet Haist, Richard and Christina Esterly, all of Albuquerque, as well as his brother, Don Esterly of Phoenix, Arizona and his brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Janet Esterly of Ames, Iowa. He also leaves behind a legacy in his beloved grandchildren: Ben Haist, Lisa Haist, Kristina Haist, Doug and Jordan Esterly, Tyler Esterly, Landon Esterly, Kyra Esterly, and great grand-daughter, Wren Esterly. He was pre-deceased by his first wife Helen Wright Esterly, his parents Elden and Frances Esterly, and his brothers, Stanley and Glenn Esterly.Robert and his wife, Patricia, moved into La Vida Llena for the last years of his life and his family would like to thank the staff for their care.

