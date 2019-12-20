Robert E. Gallegos







Robert E. Gallegos, Life time Las Vegas resident Robert Gallegos passed away December 19, 2019 at St. Vincent's Hospital. Robert was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He was born to Eloisa and Felipe Gallegos on March 16, 1932. He and his wife, Viginia were a graduate of West Las Vegas High School. He and Virginia were married for 62 years until her passing in 2015. He played basketball and baseball in high school. He attended and graduated from New Mexico Highlands University with degrees in business and education. He enlisted in the US Air Force after high school graduation and was stationed in Korea. He retired from the New Mexico Department of Transportation. Robert loved to hunt, fish, play golf and make income taxes.



He is preceded in death by the love of his life, Virginia, his parents and brothers Arthur, Anthony and Albert Gallegos. He is survived by his daughters, Denise Franken and husband Larry, Marie Parson and husband Gene, and Roberta Vigil and husband, Rick, his sister Barbra Sanchez and husband Ernesto. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Geniel Torres and husband Andrew, Stephen Parson and wife, Sarah, Spencer Parson, and his four legged grandson, Rocky Bear. He also survived by nieces, great niece and nephews and great nephews.



Funeral services are pending and will be announced by Rogers Mortuary.



