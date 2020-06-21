Robert E. Reed
Bob Reed passed away after a short illness on May 27, 2020, two weeks short of his 99th birthday.
Bob was born in Des Moines, IA. After graduating from Roosevelt High School and attending Drake University, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps. After training, Bob was ordered to the Army Air Corps School of Applied Tactics, in Florida. It was there that he married Louise (Jackie) Jackman in December, 1943. Bob participated in 30 missions against the Japanese Empire as a flight Radio Operator on B-29s, and was awarded the Air Medal and the Distinguished Flying Cross.
Following discharge, Bob and Jackie lived in Kansas City until TWA hired Bob as a Senior Ground Station Operator. The job required relocating to Albuquerque. Once there, Bob eventually accepted an offer for a position with Sandia Laboratories and served as a Technical Staff Member. He had many memories from his extensive foreign travel to NATO sites as a member of a Nuclear Weapons Systems Safety Group.
The couple's first-born child, Dennis, passed away at age 2 1/2 years, in 1952, as the result of Cystic Fibrosis. Mike was born in 1952 and Becki followed in 1954.
Bob retired from Sandia in 1981. He then went on to be qualified as an Electrical Contractor, operating Electro-Tek of Albuquerque, specializing in electrical control systems for residential greenhouses. Bob closed the business in 1994 to care for Jackie, who fell victim to a chronic debilitating illness. Jackie passed away in May, 1995. They had been happily married for 52 years.
Bob then sold the family home and purchased a townhouse. During this process he met Real Estate Agent Marj Walker. They began dating and subsequently married in 1998. Their lives together included extensive travel both domestic and abroad.
The couple continued an association with the First Church of Religious Science, now known as the Albuquerque Center for Spiritual Living, until Marj fell ill in 2015. Marj passed away in March, 2020. They had been happily married for 22 years.
Bob was fortunate to have found two exceptional women with whom to share his remarkable life. Although he experienced sorrows in his life, Bob always maintained an upbeat, optimistic attitude and sense of humor which were admired and enjoyed by all those around him.
Bob is survived by his son, Michael R. Reed, a daughter, Becki Lynn Thomas (Bill), grandchildren Michaela Greenleaf (Brice) and Zackery Thomas (Megan) and 4 great grandchildren, Landon and Ella Greenleaf and Jackson and Charlotte Thomas. Also surviving are stepchildren Rod Scott (Louisette), Laura Scott (Ed Church) and Norman Scott (Megan).
Bob asked that his ashes be buried at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Santa Fe. In lieu of flowers. memorial donations can be made to the National Museum of Nuclear Science and History, or to the charity of your choice. A formal service will not be held due to Covid-19.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.