Robert Earl "Butch" Nunn
Robert Earl "Butch" Nunn, 78, a prominent Albuquerque Public Schools educator and longtime Albuquerque resident passed away peacefully on Wednesday May 6, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. Mr. Nunn was born November 29, 1941 in Dalhart, TX in his grandmother's kitchen to Earl Elvin Nunn and Cora Lea Nunn. The family lived in Des Moines, NM where his father was Superintendent of Schools. Earl and Cora Lea moved Butch and his older sister Patsy from Des Moines to Springer, NM when his father took the Superintendent of Schools position. Butch attended Springer Junior High and Springer High School through his Junior year where he was a three-sport letterman in football, basketball and baseball and also received a letter for band. Following his junior year, the family moved to Alamogordo, NM when his father took the Superintendent position there. Butch graduated from Alamogordo High School in 1959 where he played football, played the French horn in the Big Brass Band, was a member of Boys State, the "A" Club, the Mu Alpha Theta Math Club, was president of the Future Teachers of America, was named a National Merit Scholar and served as valedictorian of his graduating class. After receiving an academic scholarship, he enrolled at the University of New Mexico in 1959 where he served as the President of the Mesa Vista dorm, was the dorm counselor and was named to the honor roll multiple times. Butch graduated from UNM in 1963 with a bachelor's degree in Education. Following his graduation Butch accepted a teaching position at Manzano High School in Albuquerque for $4,700 a year. In addition to teaching history he was an assistant football coach and the head basketball coach. While at Manzano he met Kathleen Riley whom he was married to from 1968 to 1999 and together had three children. While teaching at Manzano Butch earned his master's degree from the University of New Mexico. Wanting to further his career, Butch moved into school administration and was named the principal at Jackson Junior High. After leaving Jackson Butch moved to Van Buren Middle school where he served as principal. It was around this time that his signature beard made its appearance and it would be the last time anyone saw him clean shaven. Butch loved the staff and faculty he worked with and the students under his guidance, but he also recognized that the rapidly growing city of Albuquerque was facing a shortage of teachers. Being the son of a legendary educator Butch knew that if the students were going to be successful, they needed the best teachers and manageable class sizes. To that end Butch moved into the personnel department at Albuquerque Public Schools and traveled regularly recruiting teachers to come to Albuquerque. He was successful at recruiting some of the most talented educators in the country and if you had attended an APS school in the last 50 years you knew someone he had hired and are better off for it. Butch stayed in the personnel department for the remainder of his career and retired as the Director of Human Resources in 1999. Along with his career at Albuquerque Public Schools, Butch was also an employee of the University of New Mexico Athletics Department. In 1963 while in school as an undergrad, his love of math coupled with his love of sports convinced him to take a position as a statistician for the University of New Mexico basketball team. At the time Butch sat on the bleachers at Johnson Gym where the team played and kept the offensive shooting stats for both teams. During the fall Butch would also keep rushing and passing stats for the Lobo football team. Butch was a fixture at the basketball games sitting courtside for every men's and women's home game for over 52 years. Butch was recognized for his dedication to Lobo sports and awarded an honorary athletic letter in 2007. Butch enjoyed sports whether it be playing, coaching, watching his kids or watching them on television. He was a lifelong Cowboys fan since it was a prerequisite to living in his father's house, and he also enjoyed hockey, baseball, basketball, and NASCAR. Along with sports Butch also had a love of the outdoors. From a young age Butch and his father would hunt, fish and camp which would develop a deep appreciation of nature that would stay with him his entire life. His passion was fly fishing, and if you believed his stories, he has caught every fish in the Rio De Las Vacas with a single renegade fly. In his later years he would look forward to an annual fishing trip with his life-long friend Bert. He would return and regale his family with stories of the amazing fish they both caught but to this day there is still no photographic evidence of their feats. Butch was known professionally as a man of integrity, honesty and one of the last true gentlemen. He was known by his friends as a man with a quick wit, a great sense of humor and someone who would take any opportunity to make you smile. He was known by his family as "Pop." Pop was a man with undying loyalty, generosity without bounds, someone you could take anything to, someone who sacrificed for others and someone who loved you unconditionally. Butch will be lovingly remembered by his son Reid and wife Kay of Albuquerque, daughter Mickey of Albuquerque, son Tyler and wife Ashley of Albuquerque, grandchildren Cora Leigh, Cody Robert, August Alan, Jack Tucker, sister Patsy Carmichael of Albuquerque, his long-time girlfriend and partner in crime Bobbie Watlington of Albuquerque, dear friends Bert and Barbara Blackwell of Albuquerque and dear friends Sally, Josh and Drew Buchanan of Albuquerque. The family will hold a private service where Butch's ashes will be spread at the "Cabin" alongside his friend Gus. A celebration of life service will be held in at a later date when it is safe for family, friends, and colleagues to gather. There will be a notice published with the date of the service and details can also be found at www.butchnunn.com. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Butch's name to the Golden Apple Foundation of New Mexico at https://www.goldenapplenm.org/. "WE DON'T RENT PIGS"
Robert Earl "Butch" Nunn, 78, a prominent Albuquerque Public Schools educator and longtime Albuquerque resident passed away peacefully on Wednesday May 6, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. Mr. Nunn was born November 29, 1941 in Dalhart, TX in his grandmother's kitchen to Earl Elvin Nunn and Cora Lea Nunn. The family lived in Des Moines, NM where his father was Superintendent of Schools. Earl and Cora Lea moved Butch and his older sister Patsy from Des Moines to Springer, NM when his father took the Superintendent of Schools position. Butch attended Springer Junior High and Springer High School through his Junior year where he was a three-sport letterman in football, basketball and baseball and also received a letter for band. Following his junior year, the family moved to Alamogordo, NM when his father took the Superintendent position there. Butch graduated from Alamogordo High School in 1959 where he played football, played the French horn in the Big Brass Band, was a member of Boys State, the "A" Club, the Mu Alpha Theta Math Club, was president of the Future Teachers of America, was named a National Merit Scholar and served as valedictorian of his graduating class. After receiving an academic scholarship, he enrolled at the University of New Mexico in 1959 where he served as the President of the Mesa Vista dorm, was the dorm counselor and was named to the honor roll multiple times. Butch graduated from UNM in 1963 with a bachelor's degree in Education. Following his graduation Butch accepted a teaching position at Manzano High School in Albuquerque for $4,700 a year. In addition to teaching history he was an assistant football coach and the head basketball coach. While at Manzano he met Kathleen Riley whom he was married to from 1968 to 1999 and together had three children. While teaching at Manzano Butch earned his master's degree from the University of New Mexico. Wanting to further his career, Butch moved into school administration and was named the principal at Jackson Junior High. After leaving Jackson Butch moved to Van Buren Middle school where he served as principal. It was around this time that his signature beard made its appearance and it would be the last time anyone saw him clean shaven. Butch loved the staff and faculty he worked with and the students under his guidance, but he also recognized that the rapidly growing city of Albuquerque was facing a shortage of teachers. Being the son of a legendary educator Butch knew that if the students were going to be successful, they needed the best teachers and manageable class sizes. To that end Butch moved into the personnel department at Albuquerque Public Schools and traveled regularly recruiting teachers to come to Albuquerque. He was successful at recruiting some of the most talented educators in the country and if you had attended an APS school in the last 50 years you knew someone he had hired and are better off for it. Butch stayed in the personnel department for the remainder of his career and retired as the Director of Human Resources in 1999. Along with his career at Albuquerque Public Schools, Butch was also an employee of the University of New Mexico Athletics Department. In 1963 while in school as an undergrad, his love of math coupled with his love of sports convinced him to take a position as a statistician for the University of New Mexico basketball team. At the time Butch sat on the bleachers at Johnson Gym where the team played and kept the offensive shooting stats for both teams. During the fall Butch would also keep rushing and passing stats for the Lobo football team. Butch was a fixture at the basketball games sitting courtside for every men's and women's home game for over 52 years. Butch was recognized for his dedication to Lobo sports and awarded an honorary athletic letter in 2007. Butch enjoyed sports whether it be playing, coaching, watching his kids or watching them on television. He was a lifelong Cowboys fan since it was a prerequisite to living in his father's house, and he also enjoyed hockey, baseball, basketball, and NASCAR. Along with sports Butch also had a love of the outdoors. From a young age Butch and his father would hunt, fish and camp which would develop a deep appreciation of nature that would stay with him his entire life. His passion was fly fishing, and if you believed his stories, he has caught every fish in the Rio De Las Vacas with a single renegade fly. In his later years he would look forward to an annual fishing trip with his life-long friend Bert. He would return and regale his family with stories of the amazing fish they both caught but to this day there is still no photographic evidence of their feats. Butch was known professionally as a man of integrity, honesty and one of the last true gentlemen. He was known by his friends as a man with a quick wit, a great sense of humor and someone who would take any opportunity to make you smile. He was known by his family as "Pop." Pop was a man with undying loyalty, generosity without bounds, someone you could take anything to, someone who sacrificed for others and someone who loved you unconditionally. Butch will be lovingly remembered by his son Reid and wife Kay of Albuquerque, daughter Mickey of Albuquerque, son Tyler and wife Ashley of Albuquerque, grandchildren Cora Leigh, Cody Robert, August Alan, Jack Tucker, sister Patsy Carmichael of Albuquerque, his long-time girlfriend and partner in crime Bobbie Watlington of Albuquerque, dear friends Bert and Barbara Blackwell of Albuquerque and dear friends Sally, Josh and Drew Buchanan of Albuquerque. The family will hold a private service where Butch's ashes will be spread at the "Cabin" alongside his friend Gus. A celebration of life service will be held in at a later date when it is safe for family, friends, and colleagues to gather. There will be a notice published with the date of the service and details can also be found at www.butchnunn.com. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Butch's name to the Golden Apple Foundation of New Mexico at https://www.goldenapplenm.org/. "WE DON'T RENT PIGS"
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 10, 2020.