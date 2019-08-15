Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert F. Conley. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM First Baptist Church 800 Camino del Pueblo Bernalillo , NM View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Robert "Bob" Conley







Bob passed away peacefully on



July 20, 2019 in



Albuquerque. He was born in Kokomo, Indiana, the only son of Lone H. Conley and Neva B. Conley. He graduated from



Kokomo High



School in 1946



and received his PhD in chemistry from Indiana University in 1958. At IU he met Jean Thomas where they were married in 1957.



After graduation he was hired by Georgia Kaolin Clay Company to assist in the Elizabeth, NJ Research Laboratroy. He went into business for himself as Consultant to the clay industry in 1975. This allowed him to travel extensively, working and lecturing in five of six continents. He moved to Albuquerque to help set up a new company in 1990.



He was a loving husband and involved



father who



viewed education and learning as keys to success



in life. He was



an accomplished woodworker, painter, Jewelry maker, photographer and all



round "Mr.



Fix-it."



He is survived by Jean, his wife of 61 years, son Kevin L. Conley, of Trenton, NJ; daughter Jennifer L. Conley Grogan and son-in-law Brain



Grogan, and granddaughter Mckenna Grogan



of Fort Collins, Colorado. Son Brian L. Conley passed away in January 2014.



A Memorial Service will be held August 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in First Baptist Church, 800 Camino del Pueblo, Bernalillo, NM. Family requests that in lieu of flowers, donation be made to a .



