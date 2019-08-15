Robert "Bob" Conley
Bob passed away peacefully on
July 20, 2019 in
Albuquerque. He was born in Kokomo, Indiana, the only son of Lone H. Conley and Neva B. Conley. He graduated from
Kokomo High
School in 1946
and received his PhD in chemistry from Indiana University in 1958. At IU he met Jean Thomas where they were married in 1957.
After graduation he was hired by Georgia Kaolin Clay Company to assist in the Elizabeth, NJ Research Laboratroy. He went into business for himself as Consultant to the clay industry in 1975. This allowed him to travel extensively, working and lecturing in five of six continents. He moved to Albuquerque to help set up a new company in 1990.
He was a loving husband and involved
father who
viewed education and learning as keys to success
in life. He was
an accomplished woodworker, painter, Jewelry maker, photographer and all
round "Mr.
Fix-it."
He is survived by Jean, his wife of 61 years, son Kevin L. Conley, of Trenton, NJ; daughter Jennifer L. Conley Grogan and son-in-law Brain
Grogan, and granddaughter Mckenna Grogan
of Fort Collins, Colorado. Son Brian L. Conley passed away in January 2014.
A Memorial Service will be held August 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in First Baptist Church, 800 Camino del Pueblo, Bernalillo, NM. Family requests that in lieu of flowers, donation be made to a .
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019