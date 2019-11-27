Robert Ferrel







Robert Ferrel passed away on November 19, 2019, at the age of 57, after a week of fighting for his life from a motorcycle accident. He is survived by his two sons, Christopher and David Ferrel, parents, Larry and Dolores Ferrel and sister, Sharon Ferrel.



He is greatly missed but he is no longer suffering and is with the mother of his children, Kristina Ferrell, who passed away as a result of the motorcycle accident on November 12, 2019, at the age of 49.



Memorial services for both Robert and Kristina will be held at Riverside Funeral Home, December 2, 2019 at 6:00 p.m.



