Robert G. Cote
Robert G. Cote



Robert is survived by his wife of 15 years, Veronica Olivarez-Cote; parents: Charles Gonzales and Juanita Romero; sons: Robert X. Cote and Anthony F. Cote; daughters: Angelique V. Bouchard and Nicole Cote; and two grandchildren. Robert's Life Celebration will begin on Monday, July 6, 2020 with a Visitation at Salazar Mortuary (capacity of 50 people) at 5:00 p.m. followed by a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church (capacity of 125 people) followed by a Burial at

Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Masks are required at both the mortuary and the church. Please visit Robert's online guestbook at





www.SalazarFunerals.com.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 5, 2020.
