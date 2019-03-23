Robert G. Tapia
Robert passed away on March 15, 2019. Robert was born to Mauricio and Adela Tapia in La Liendre, NM. He is survived by his loving wife Viola Tapia, son Robert Tapia fiance Lynn, daughter Brenda husband Steven, sisters Mary and Theresa. He is also survived by grandchildren Alex wife Dolores, James wife Deanna, Robert, Viola, Corey, Isaac, Angel, Ariel, and great grandchildren Alexander and Liliana. Viewing will be held at Riverside Mortuary March 25, 2019 from 5:00 â€" 7:00 PM at 225 San Mateo Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM. Rosary and mass will be held at Holy Ghost Church April 2, 2019 at 9:30 AM at 833 Arizona St SE. Following mass, burial will be at Santa Fe National Cemetery at 501 N Guadalupe St, Santa Fe, NM 87501.
Riverside Funeral Home
225 SAN MATEO BLVD NE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
(505) 764-9663
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 23, 2019