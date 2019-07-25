Robert Gene Birrell Jr.
Gene passed away on July 22, 2019, at the age of 67, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Albuquerque, NM, on July 25, 1951 to Robert and Violet Birrell. Both his parents have preceded him in death.
A celebration of his legacy will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Vineyard Church Albuquerque, 4616 Second St. NW, with interment to follow at Sandia Memory Garden. A reception to share stories and memories will conclude the service. Please visit our online guestbook for Robert at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 25, 2019