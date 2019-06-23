Robert J. Goodloe
Robert Joseph (Bobby) Goodloe, a resident of Albuquerque since 1946, went home to be with the Lord Friday, June 7th, 2019 at Presbyterian Hospital Albuquerque. Bobby was a 1955 graduate of Albuquerque High School. He served in the United States Army and worked at Sears Automotive Department for many years.
Memorial Services will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 11:00 A.M. at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 2401 University Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106, Rev. William Dorn, Jr. officiating. Services entrusted to Daniels Family Funeral Services, Albuquerque, NM
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 23, 2019