Bob Bolton was called Home to Heaven on Saturday, January 25, 2020 after a battle with cancer. He was 93 years old. Bob was born in Columbus, KS to Ora Corbett Bolton and Leona Mae Beecham Bolton. The family moved to New Mexico when he was eight and he has lived here since. He was fortunate to find love twice and spent 26 1/2 years with Roberta "Ro" Warrick Bolton and 39 years with Meribelle "Dusty" Bolton. He was also preceded in death by his older brothers, Shelly Bolton, who died on the Bataan Death March, and John Dale Bolton from Massachusetts. His son-in-law, Randy Tanis, also preceded him in death. He is survived by daughters, Roberta "Bobbi Jane" Rodriguez and husband, Rod of Albuquerque, Mary Sue Tanis of Grand Junction, CO, Jane Higdon and husband, John of Amarillo, TX; son, Mike Campbell and wife, Barbara of Amarillo, TX; grandchildren, Kristin Tanis, Kathy Tanis, Chris Campbell, Amy Brattin, Ben Higdon, and Melinda McNutt; great-grandchildren, Aubrey Higdon, Ryanne Campbell, Jaret Campbell, Riley Higdon, Brandon Barbee, Piper Barbee, Joey Brattin, Tate Campbell, Hunter McNutt and Hudson McNutt. He is also survived by his brothers, Edward LaVerne Bolton of Gallup, NM and Richard Bolton of Bloomfield, NM.



Bob was a proud WWII Veteran having served in the US Navy. He retired after working over 40 years for Pendleton Woolen Mills where he and Dusty had a successful distributorship, Bolton, Inc., in Los Lunas. NM. He was also a proud Republican and member of Hoffmantown Church. In addition, he was a member of Rotary in Los Lunas.



The family would like to thank all the caregivers from Hospice of New Mexico and Right At Home for the wonderful care they gave Bob during his last days.



A celebration of Bob's life will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, 1:00 p.m., at Hoffmantown Church, 8888 Harper Rd. NE. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Eagle's Wings Youth Ranch,



P.O. Box 465, Mountainair, NM 87036 or Faith Comes By Hearing Military BibleStick, 2421 Aztec Rd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87107. Please visit our online guestbook for Bob at



